DEPFA FUNDING III LP (-) DEPFA FUNDING III LP: Notification of change of Auditor 02-May-2018 / 16:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. DEPFA Funding III LP 2 May 2018 Notification of change of Auditor DEPFA BANK plc ("DEPFA") as general partner of DEPFA Funding III ("Funding III") announces that KPMG has resigned as auditors of Funding III with effect from 27th April 2018. In accordance with the requirements of the EU regulatory framework on statutory audits (the "EU Rules") the DEPFA group (in conjunction with DEPFA's parent, FMS Wertmanagement AöR) conducted a transparent and competitive tender process for the 2018-2021 audits. Following such a tender process the DEPFA board decided to replace KPMG, who have completed a maximum term of ten years under the EU Rules, and award the 2018-2021 DEPFA group audits to PwC. In accordance with section 519 of the UK Companies Act 2006, KPMG have deposited a statement with Funding III of the circumstances connected with them ceasing to hold office as auditors of Funding III (the "KPMG Statement"). In accordance with the requirements of section 520 of the UK Companies Act 2006, a copy of the KPMG Statement will be sent to all parties entitled to receive a copy of the financial statements of Funding III. The KPMG Statement has been submitted electronically to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm [1] The KPMG Statement will also be available to view on DEPFA's website at www.depfa.com [2] For further information, please contact: Rachel Martin Head of Communications Tel.: +353 1 792 2144 rachel.martin@depfa.com ISIN: DE000A0E5U85 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: - LEI Code: 549300Y7F4HK61GEXE42 Sequence No.: 5499 EQS News ID: 681631 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e0443ba251b67afb33b56617e3f419c9&application_id=681631&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c7b4a1d13c72cf2f7a9f4dac78476e5a&application_id=681631&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

