Anthony Best, founder of advanced testing systems and measurement products manufacturer AB Dynamics, disposed of 100,000 ordinary shares in the Wiltshire based firm on Wednesday, collecting almost £1m in the process. Best, who founded AB Dynamics in the front room of his family home back in 1982, sold the shares at an average price of 990p each for a total of £990,000. Following the sale, Best and his wife Naemi remain interested in 6.14m AB Dynamics ordinary shares, representing 31.71% of the ...

