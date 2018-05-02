Branded business parks operator Sirius Real Estate announced the completion of the sale of its Bremen Brinkman business park in Germany for 15.5m on Wednesday. The AIM-traded firm said Bremen Brinkman was a non-core site, as it is located on the north coast of Germany outside of Sirius' target regions. It said the buildings were also uniquely configured for tobacco manufacturing which, due to the costs and complexity involved, had limited the potential for investment to reconfigure the space. ...

