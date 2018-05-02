Forbes Ventures disposed of its holding of 250,000 ordinary shares in KCR Residential REIT on Wednesday, for a gross cash consideration of £0.15m. The AIM-traded firm acquired the KCR shares in May last year, in consideration for the issue of 83,333,333 ordinary shares of 0.01p each in Forbes. It said the KCR Shares were sold as the investment no longer formed a core part of its investment strategy. The proceeds of the disposal would be used by the company for general working capital purposes. ...

