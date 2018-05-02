House of Fraser has announced plans to shut stores as part of a restructuring deal that will see the Chinese owner of Hamleys, C.banner, take a 51% stake in the struggling department store chain. The retailer's parent company, Nanjing Cenbest said on Wednesday that as part of the deal, C.banner will subscribe for new shares, providing "vital" capital to accelerate the board's transformation plans. The transaction, which will leave Nanjing with a significant minority shareholding and is subject ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...