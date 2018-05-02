Greenland-focused explorer Bluejay Mining has almost doubled the size its land package at its Disko-Nuussuaq project in the south west of the country, boosting it to 2,586 square kilometres. Following the grant for an increased licence, the Disko-Nuussuaq magmatic massive sulphide (MMS) nickel-copper-platinum project is now approximately the size of Luxembourg and, the AIM-listed company said, will see a work programme announced soon. Chief executive Roderick McIllree said "This increase in ...

