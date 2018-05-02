US drugstore chain CVS posted stronger-than-expected first-quarter profits on Wednesday, boosted by increased prescription drug sales at its brick and mortar locations and a lower tax rate. CVS saw overall revenue from its retail business move ahead 5.6% to roughly $20.4bn, mostly due to higher levels of same store prescriptions. Nevertheless, while total sales for the quarter printed at $45.69bn, against $44.51bn for the same three months of a year ago, they fell short of the $45.8bn penciled ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...