

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Unilever plc (UN, ULVR.L, UL) shareholders approved all resolutions put to the 2018 Annual General Meeting in London.



The following directors stood for re-election and were duly re-elected by the shareholders of Unilever PLC: Nils Andersen, Laura Cha, Vittorio Colao, Marijn Dekkers, Judith Hartmann, Mary Ma, Strive Masiyiwa, Youngme Moon, Graeme Pitkethly, Paul Polman, John Rishton and Feike Sijbesma.



Andrea Jung was proposed for election for the first time and was duly elected by the shareholders of Unilever PLC.



Ann Fudge will retire as a Non-Executive Director at the close of the Unilever N.V. AGM on 3 May 2018.



