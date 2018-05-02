

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc. (RBS, RBS.L) said it welcomed today's announcement from Banking Competition Remedies Limited ('BCR Ltd') on the appointment of its executive leadership. RBS has entered into a Framework and State Aid Deed with HM Treasury and BCR Ltd or the 'Deed', which replaces the existing Revised State Aid Commitment Deed.



The announcement sets out an indicative timescale for the commencement of the previously announced alternative package of remedies in relation to RBS's commitment to divest the business previously known as Williams & Glyn.



BCR Ltd is an independent body established to facilitate and oversee the delivery of the Deed.



