Genomic Vision has revealed the potential of its proprietary technology in particular in the field of the telomere analysis.

Prof. Nicolas Levy (AP-HM) has presented its genetic tests clinical trials for the screening of certain rare diseases by using combing.

Genomic Vision (Paris:GV) (FR0011799907 GV), a company specializing in the development of in-vitro diagnostic tests (IVD) for the early detection of cancers and genetic diseases and applications for life sciences research (LSR), today announced it has been invited to present its Molecular Combing technology by Genopole, the first French biocluster located near Paris, during the seminar Science and Techno which took place in Evry today.

During the session, untitled « Molecular combing: recent progress, clinical diagnostics and new applications », Aaron Bensimon, co-founder and Chairman of Genomic Vision and Stéphane Altaba, Executive Vice President Corporate Development, have notably presented the Company's projects in the field of combing-based analysis of the telomeres and their incidences on numerous pathologies, particularly in cancers.

For his part, Professor Nicolas Levy (Director of the department of medical genetics at the AP-HM Children's Timone Hospital) has recalled the studies led within his department for the implementation of combing IVD solutions for specific rare diseases such as myopathies and the expected developments in infantile cancers.

Aaron Bensimon, Genomic Vision's Co-founder and Chairman, commented: « We have been delighted to participate in this summit organized by Genopole. For us, it was the occasion to put forward our expertise and our potential in the domain of telomere, these structures that contribute to the integrity of the genetic material. By allowing the detailed study of the telomeres length, molecular combing is indeed a particularly interesting technology to analyze the predictability of a large number of diseases such as cancers and age-related pathologies. It is a domain in which we work with Professor Levy's teams and we intend to rapidly sign other productive academic alliances. »

ABOUT GENOPOLE

As the first French biocluster, located south Paris in Evry, dedicated to genetic research and applied biotechnology in the health and environmental areas, Genopoleunites 19 research entities, 86 biotech firms, university groups (University of Évry Val-d'Essonne) and a hospital (1050 beds). Its goals are to foster and develop research in genomics, post-genomics and associated sciences, technology transfer to the industrial sector and high-level instruction to serve those goals, and furthermore to create and support biotech companies. Genopole is supported by the French government, the Ile-de-France Regional Council, the Essonne Departmental Council, the Grand Paris-Sud Metropolitan Area, the town of Évry and the AFM-Téléthon. (www.genopole.fr)

ABOUT GENOMIC VISION

GENOMIC VISION is a company specialized in the development of diagnostic solutions for the early detection of cancers and serious genetic diseases and tools for life sciences research. Through the DNA Molecular Combing, a strong proprietary technology allowing to identify genetic abnormalities, GENOMIC VISION stimulates the R&D productivity of the pharmaceutical companies, the leaders of the diagnostic industry and the research labs.

The Company develops a robust portfolio of diagnostic tests (breast, ovarian and colorectal cancers, myopathies) and analysis tools (DNA replication, biomarkers discovery, gene editing quality control). Based near Paris, in Bagneux, the Company has approximately 50 employees. GENOMIC VISION is a public listed company listed in compartment C of Euronext's regulated market in Paris (Euronext: GV ISIN: FR0011799907). For further information, please visit www.genomicvision.com

This press release contains implicitly or explicitly certain forward-looking statements concerning Genomic Vision and its business.

Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Genomic Vision considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will be verified, which statements are subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the reference document dated March 28, 2017, available on the web site of Genomic Vision (www.genomicvision.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Genomic Vision operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Genomic Vision or not currently considered material by Genomic Vision. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Genomic Vision to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute and should not be construed as an offer or an invitation to sell or subscribe, or the solicitation of any order or invitation to purchase or subscribe for Genomic Vision shares in any country. The distribution of this press release in certain countries may be a breach of applicable laws. The persons in possession of this press release must inquire about any local restrictions and comply with these restrictions.

