

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump's former personal physician has reportedly said that a letter he wrote during the run-up to the Presidential campaign in 2015 declaring that Trump's health is 'astonishingly excellent' was dictated by him.



In an interview with CNN Tuesday, Dr. Harold Bornstein said the letter does not reflect his professional assessment.



'He dictated that whole letter. I didn't write that letter,' CNN quoted him as saying. 'I just made it up as I went along.'



The letter, which was released by Trump's campaign in December 2015, says 'His physical strength and stamina are extraordinary.'



During the campaign, Bornstein certified that Trump would be 'the healthiest individual ever elected.'



At 70 years, Trump was the oldest man to be elected President.



After there was speculation about the President's health, a physical check-up of Trump was conducted in January 12, and his medical records said he was in 'excellent' health and that his cognitive ability was normal.



The White House doctor Ronny Jackson has said the Commander-in-Chief could benefit from a lower-fat diet and more exercise.



When asked how a 71 year old man stays in good shape despite lack of exercises and eating fried chicken and drinking Diet Coke, Dr. Jackson told reporters: 'It's called genetics... He has incredible genes.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX