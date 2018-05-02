

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - United Airlines has banned transportation of certain dog breeds such as strong-jawed dogs and snub-nosed cats in its cargo. The embargo will be effective from June 18, 2018. The recent controversies, including the death of a pet when it was stuffed to an overhead bin, has forced the Airlines to review its pet travel policy.



Restrictions would be applicable to purebreds and mixes and would not be applicable generally to puppies of up to six months and less than 20 pounds. The banned dog breeds include, English Bulldogs, French Bulldogs, Olde English Bulldogges, Shorty Bulldogges and Spanish Alano/Alano Espansol/Spanish Bulldog. Adult American Bulldogs, Boston Terriers, Dutch, Japanese and and other types of pugs will not be accepted from May 15 to September 15, however adult animals will be accepted from September 16 to May 14, based on the available temperature. These type of pets will be allowed only if the temperature on itinerary is 85 degree fahrenheit or less.



The ban will be applicable to short nosed breeds such as Boxer, Brussels Griffron, English Toy Spanier/Prince Charles Spaniel, Japanese Chin, Lhasa Apso, Pekingese, Shar-Pei/Chines Shar-Pei and Shih-Tzu. Strong jawed American Bully, American Pit Bull/Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terriers/Amstaff, Begian Malinois, Ca De Bou/Presa/Mallorquin/Mallorquin Mastiff, Dogo Aregentino, Fila Brasiliero/Brazilian Mastiff/Cao de Fila, Presa Canario/ Presa de Presa Canario/ Canary Mastiff, Staffordshire Bull Terrier/'Staffys', Tosa, Tosa Ken/Tosa Inu/Japanese Mastiff/Japanese and Tosa are restricted in cargo.



Adult poulty, Giant rabbits, piglets, non-human primates are also banned under PetSafe restriction.



Introducing the PetSafe program, the airline said transporting pets introduced a variety of risks. The travel of pets in cargo require health certificates, and acknowledgement forms.



