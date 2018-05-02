Regulatory News:

Pixium Vision (Paris:PIX) (FR0011950641 PIX), a company developing innovative bionic vision systems to allow patients who have lost their sight to lead more independent lives, announces the evolution of its share capital. The number of voting rights and shares composing its share capital as at April 30, 2018 is as follow:

Total voting rights Total number of shares

composing capital Total real voting rights (1) 15,102,388 15,137,428 (3) Total theoretical voting rights (2) 15,137,428

(1): The actual (or net) voting rights correspond to the total number of voting rights exercisable at General Meetings. They are calculated based on the total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares, less any shares without voting rights (treasury shares, etc.). Based on treasury shares as from December 31, 2017

(2): Theoretical (or gross) voting rights include all voting rights attached to the shares (including those without voting rights).

(3): Including 1,290,000 new shares in accordance with the contract of Equity Line financing concluded with Kepler Cheuvreux on October 23, 2017

ABOUT PIXIUM VISION

Pixium Vision develops bionic vision systems for those who have lost their sight, enabling them to regain partial visual perception and greater autonomy. Pixium Vision's bionic vision systems combine advanced medical technologies, bio-electronic and optical engineering and digital technologies to recover visual perception. Pixium Vision's bionic vision systems are associated with a minimally invasive surgical implantation followed by a training and readaptation period. Pixium Vision has developed PRIMA, a new generation sub-retinal miniaturized photovoltaic wireless implant system, for patients suffering atrophic dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD), a large unmet medical need, resulting in central vision loss for the elderly. PRIMA is in clinical trials in France and in the USA. Pixium Vision collaborates closely with academic and research partners spanning across the prestigious Vision research institutions including the Institut de la Vision in Paris, Stanford University in California, Moorfields Eye Hospital in London, and Institute of Ocular Microsurgery (IMO) in Barcelona. The company is EN ISO 13485 certified.

Pixium Vision is qualified "Entreprise Innovante" par Bpifrance

Pixium Vision is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment C). Pixium Vision shares are eligible for the French tax incentivized PEA-PME and FCPI investment vehicles.

Pixium Vision is included in the Euronext CAC All Shares index

Euronext ticker: PIX ISIN: FR0011950641 Reuters: PIX.PA Bloomberg: PIX:FP

Disclaimer:

This press release may expressly or implicitly contain forward-looking statements relating to Pixium Vision and its activity. Such statements are related to known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could lead actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements to differ materially from Vision Pixium results, financial conditions, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward looking statements.

Pixium Vision provides this press release as of the aforementioned date and does not commit to update forward looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For a description of risks and uncertainties which could lead to discrepancies between actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements and those contained in the forward-looking statements, please refer to Chapter 4 "Risk Factors" of the company's Registration Document filed with the AMF under number R16-033 on April 28, 2016 which can be found on the websites of the AMF - AMF (www.amf-france.org) and of Pixium Vision (www.pixium-vision.com

IRIS is trademark of Pixium-Vision SA

