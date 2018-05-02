

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets resumed trade Wednesday, following yesterday's May Day holiday. Investor sentiment was boosted by some better than expected corporate earnings reports. Mining stocks also benefitted from some positive Chinese economic data.



Traders are looking forward to today's announcement from the Federal Reserve. The Fed is widely expected to leave rates unchanged later today, but investors will be paying close attention to the accompanying statement for clues regarding the outlook for future rate hikes.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.65 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 0.50 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 0.43 percent.



The DAX of Germany climbed 1.51 percent and the CAC 40 of France rose 0.16 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.30 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 0.11 percent.



In London, Inmarsat surged 8.13 percent after it reported that its first-quarter profit before tax surged to $56.0 million from last year's restated $1.3 million.



Paddy Power Betfair dropped 6.27 percent after it reported that its first-quarter underlying EBITDA decreased by 8% to 102 million pounds.



AMS jumped 7.02 percent in Zurich. The chipmaker, who supplies Apple with iPhone components, surged after Apple's stronger than expected quarterly report.



Novo Nordisk gained 4.32 percent in Copenhagen after it reported that its net profit for the first quarter increased 6 percent from the year-ago period.



The euro area economy expanded at a slower pace in the first quarter, preliminary flash estimate from Eurostat showed Wednesday. Gross domestic product grew 0.4 percent sequentially in the first quarter, slower than the 0.7 percent expansion seen in the fourth quarter. The rate came in line with expectations.



Eurozone manufacturing activity grew at a slower pace at the start of the second quarter but slightly better than the initially estimated rate, final data from IHS Markit showed Wednesday. The final Purchasing Managers' Index fell to a 13-month low of 56.2 in April from 56.6 in March. The flash reading was 56.0.



The euro area unemployment rate remained unchanged in March, data published by Eurostat showed Wednesday. The jobless rate held steady at 8.5 percent in March, the lowest since December 2008. The rate stood at 9.4 percent in March 2017.



UK construction sector rebounded in April from the weather-related disruptions seen in March, survey data from IHS Markit showed Wednesday.



The Markit/Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply construction Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 52.5 in April from a 20-month low of 47.0 in March. The latest reading was the highest since November 2017 and well above the forecast of 50.5.



China's manufacturing sector logged further improvement, albeit modest, in April on faster output growth, survey data from IHS Markit showed Wednesday. The Caixin Purchasing Managers' Index rose slightly to 51.1 in April from 51.0 in March. A score above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



A report released by payroll processor ADP on Wednesday showed private sector employment in the U.S. increased by slightly more than anticipated in the month of April. ADP said private sector employment surged up by 204,000 jobs in April after spiking by a revised 228,000 jobs in March.



Economists had expected private sector employment to shoot up by about 200,000 jobs compared to the jump of 241,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



