Commodity-related sectors performed best on Wednesday, boosted by slightly stronger than expected readings on Chinese and euro area manufacturing sector activity in April. Significantly, Caixin's private sector-compiled Purchasing Managers' Index picked-up from a fourth month low of 51.0 for March to 51.1 last month (consensus: 51.0). In parallel, IHS Markit's Eurozone factory sector PMI for April was revised slightly higher, although as with the Chinese survey, weakness was evident in the ...

