The FTSE 100 was led higher by its cabal of heavyweight miners but was outperformed by its midcap sibling index as the pound rebounded. Steelmaker Evraz was up on the back of White House decision to postpone a decision to impose duties on key trading partners for 30 days, avoiding a trade war with Europe. Tui Group was on the up as investors look ahead to its half-year results next week, which the company warmed them up with news that it is expanding its newest 'experience' hotel brand TUI Blue ...

