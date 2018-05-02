Niche plastics products group Plastics Capital expects trading for the financial year ended 31 March to be "broadly in line" with market expectations, it announced on Wednesday. The AIM-traded firm said it expected to announce its results for the year in the week commencing 2 July. As it had highlighted in its announcement on 1 March, the financial year finished with both sales and profits a little weaker than expected. For the year overall, however, i experienced a year of "exceptionally ...

