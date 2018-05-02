Life sciences group Abcam has been rebuffed in its £270m takeover bid for Horizon Discovery Group, which was made on 19 April, rejected on Wednesday. Abcam said its pursuit of Horizon was part of its objective to become "the most influential life science company for researchers worldwide", and that the acquisition would have assisted both companies with the expansion of their global reach. A statement on Wednesday afternoon from Abcam said: "The combination would accelerate Horizon Discovery's ...

