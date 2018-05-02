TP Group announced the award of a second call-off by the Ministry of Defence on Wednesday, under the framework contract for Combined Oxygen Generating Systems, first announced on 11 April 2017. The AIM-traded said the call off, worth around £12.5m, was for a number of COGS units and additional ancillary items for in-service Royal Navy submarines. With the call-off, all options under the framework had now been taken up. The systems would be manufactured by TPG Engineering, and were expected to ...

