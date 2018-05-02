Scholium Group updated the market on its trading for the 12 months ended 31 March on Wednesday, reporting that it continued to make progress during the six months, with that progress expected to result in a small profit for the year, compared to a loss of £0.22m in the prior year. The AIM-traded firm said the profit was achieved after absorbing all of the formation and start-up costs relating to its new division, Mayfair Philatelic Auctions Limited. Trading in Shapero Rare Books showed a "good" ...

