Resource development company Savannah Resources announced a "significant increase" in its JORC 2012-compliant indicated and inferred mineral resource estimate at the Mina do Barroso Lithium Project in northern Portugal on Wednesday. The AIM-traded firm said Mina do Barroso was believed to be Western Europe's largest spodumene - a lithium bearing mineral - mineral resource. It reported a 52% increase in overall mineral resource for Mina do Barroso, which now stood at 14Mt at 1.1% Li2O. The ...

