Losses were seen across most major indices after the open on Wall Street on Wednesday, albeit with the tech-heavy Nasdaq underpinned by solid results from Apple as investors waited patiently for the latest policy announcement from the Federal Reserve. At 1530 BST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 were down by 0.37% and 0.32%, respectively, while the Nasdaq Composite was 0.05% higher. Pacing gains at the sector level were: Computer hardware (3.34%), Auto Parts (2.26%), Gambling ...

