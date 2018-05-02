Crude oil stockpiles in the US rocketed last week, on the back of higher net imports and continued growth in domestic output. According to the US Energy Information Administration, over the week ending on 27 April commercial oil inventories jumped by 6.2m barrels per day to reach 436.0m barrels. Significantly, net imports rose by 263,000 b/d versus the prior week, mainly as as exports declined by 180,000 b/d, the Department of Energy's statistical arm said. In parallel, domestic US oil output ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...