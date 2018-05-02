Honolulu from April 29 to May 3, 2018

SparingVision is a biotechnology company focused on the discovering and development of an innovative, therapeutic approach for treatment of blinding inherited retinal diseases such as retinitis pigmentosa (RP), announced that four communications related to the gene therapy developed by SparingVision, were accepted at the 2018 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting in Honolulu, Hawaii (United-States) from April 29 to May 3, 2018.

The Annual Meeting of the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) is the largest gathering of eye and vison researchers in the world, attracting over 11 000 attendees form more than 75 countries.

"We are very pleased to present to the vision and ophthalmology scientific community the innovative approach of SparingVision in Retinitis Pigmentosa developed in collaboration with Institut de la Vision (Paris) during a session on genetic therapy on May 2nd "said Florence Allouche, President of SparingVision.

Dr Thierry Léveillard., co-founder with Pr Jose Alain Sahel of SparingVision, will be the moderator of a mini-symposium on RP innovative gene therapy approach, on May 2nd, 2018

SparingVision will also be present at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) which will be held in Chicago from 16 to 19 May 2018.

About SparingVision

SparingVision is a biotechnology company focused on the discovering and development of innovative therapies for the treatment of blinding inherited retinal diseases. SparingVision is developing a gene therapy to treat retinitis pigmentosa, the most frequent inherited retinal degeneration. This genetic condition which turns to blindness has no cure at that day and affects 2 million patients worldwide. SparingVision is a spin-off of Vision Institute (Institut de la Vision, Paris) and is the winner and Grand Prix of the i-LAB 2017 French National Competition for Innovative Companies, and one of the 7 companies in the new Bpifrance accelerator for biotech companies, Hub HealthTech.

