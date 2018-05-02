Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Rubber Gaskets and Seals Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the components and spares industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of rubber gaskets and seals and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180502006189/en/

Rubber Gaskets and Seals Procurement Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

"The rise in demand from end-user industries such as oil and gas, pharmaceutical, electronics, and automobile will drive the growth of the rubber gaskets and seals market," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Bhuvaneshwari Udayakumar. "In North America, the US contributes to more than 55% of the market, owing to the strong demand from the automobile industry," added Bhuvaneshwari.

Looking for more insights from this report? Request a free sample report

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on cost-saving aspects of procurement and optimization of category spend.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Rubber Gaskets and Seals Market:

Increased use of thermoplastic elastomers and high-performance rubbers for manufacturing gaskets and seals

Customization in product offering associated with rubber gaskets and seals market

Increased use of LSR to produce molded rubber gasket and seals

This report is available at USD 1000 discount for a limited time only: View the report snapshot before purchasing

Increased use of thermoplastic elastomers and high-performance rubbers for manufacturing gaskets and seals

In recent years, there has been a surge in the use of TPEs in the food industry for better storage and preservation of food. The buyers in the market are shifting toward TPEs to reduce the hazardous and harmful impact of plastic on the environment.

Customization in product offering associated with rubber gaskets and seals market

It has been estimated that in the coming years, there will be a surge in demand for customized gaskets and seals. This is mainly due to its superior physiochemical, mechanical, and desirable electrical properties.

Increased use of LSR to produce molded rubber gasket and seals

At present, there has been an increase in the use of liquid silicone rubber for hardening gaskets and seals permanently. The increased use of LSR helps in maintaining product quality and stimulates sales for buyers.

Request a sample to gain detailed insights into the current market trends.

Get unlimited access to all our reports. Our Insights platform provides ready-to-use procurement research reports, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 14-day trial now.

We also customize reports to meet clients' requirements.

Related Reports:

Global Industrial Fasteners Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Bearings Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Automotive Safety Systems Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Automotive Drive Shafts Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180502006189/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 984 7340

hello@spendedge.com