Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Diesel Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the utilities industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of diesel and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"The demand for diesel is witnessing a promising growth from the end-user industries such as transport, marine, and power," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Tridib Bora. "Also, the relentless demand for diesel among the transport sector is fueling the growth of the diesel category in the APAC region," added Tridib.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Diesel Market:

Manufacturing of sustainable diesel

Globally, the suppliers in the diesel category are entering into M&A with organizations to enhance the efficiency of their services. Such collaborations help the buyers increase the opportunity for obtaining diesel at cost-effective prices.

In the diesel category, the suppliers are manufacturing synthetic diesel by extracting hydrogen content from water. It is generally used in the automobile industry and helps the buyers attain sustainability goals by minimizing carbon emissions.

In recent years, the suppliers are manufacturing diesel that is low-carbon biofuel using renewable resources such as wastes and residues from plants and animals. This helps the buyers effectively minimize the GHG emissions and attain sustainability goals.

