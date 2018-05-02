Sanofi: Annual General Shareholders' Meeting of May 2, 2018



Annual General Shareholders' Meeting of May 2, 2018



Shareholders' approval of the financial statements for 2017

Dividend of €3.03 per share payable as of May 15, 2018

Board Composition: renewals and appointment

Paris (France) - May 2, 2018 - The Combined General Shareholders' Meeting of Sanofi was held today at the Palais des Congrès in Paris under the chairmanship of Serge Weinberg. All resolutions submitted to the vote were adopted by its shareholders.



The shareholders approved, among other resolutions, the individual Company and consolidated financial statements for the year 2017. At the General Meeting, shareholders decided the distribution of a cash dividend in the amount of € 3.03 per share with payment as of May 15, 2018.



The General Meeting also renewed as Directors Olivier Brandicourt, Patrick Kron and Christian Mulliez and approved the appointment of Emmanuel Babeau as independent Director, for a term of four years, i.e., until the General Meeting called to approve the financial statements for the year 2021.



Following the General Meeting, the new Board of Directors is still comprised of 16 members, of whom six are women and two are Directors representing employees. A large majority of the Board's Directors is independent:



Serge Weinberg*, Chairman of the Board of Directors

Olivier Brandicourt, Chief Executive Officer

Laurent Attal

Emmanuel Babeau*

Bernard Charlès*

Claudie Haigneré*

Patrick Kron*

Fabienne Lecorvaisier*

Melanie Lee*

Suet-Fern Lee*

Christian Mulliez

Marion Palme**

Carole Piwnica*

Christian Senectaire**

Diane Souza*

Thomas Südhof*

The voting results will be available on the Company's website (www.sanofi.com/AGM2018 (http://www.sanofi.com/AGM2018)) in the coming days.



The audiocast of the Annual General Shareholder Meeting is available on the Company's website (www.sanofi.com/AGM2018 (http://www.sanofi.com/AGM2018)).



