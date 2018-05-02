Sanofi: Annual General Shareholders' Meeting of May 2, 2018

|Press Release
Annual General Shareholders' Meeting of May 2, 2018
The shareholders approved, among other resolutions, the individual Company and consolidated financial statements for the year 2017. At the General Meeting, shareholders decided the distribution of a cash dividend in the amount of € 3.03 per share with payment as of May 15, 2018.
The General Meeting also renewed as Directors Olivier Brandicourt, Patrick Kron and Christian Mulliez and approved the appointment of Emmanuel Babeau as independent Director, for a term of four years, i.e., until the General Meeting called to approve the financial statements for the year 2021.
Following the General Meeting, the new Board of Directors is still comprised of 16 members, of whom six are women and two are Directors representing employees. A large majority of the Board's Directors is independent:
The voting results will be available on the Company's website (www.sanofi.com/AGM2018 (http://www.sanofi.com/AGM2018)) in the coming days.
The audiocast of the Annual General Shareholder Meeting is available on the Company's website (www.sanofi.com/AGM2018 (http://www.sanofi.com/AGM2018)).
During the Board of Directors session following the meeting, the Board decided to review the composition of its Committees as follows:
|Audit Committee
|Strategic Committee
|Compensation Committee
| Chairwoman/
Chairman
|Fabienne Lecorvaisier*
|Serge Weinberg*
|Patrick Kron*
|Members
| Emmanuel Babeau*
Christian Mulliez
Diane Souza*
| Laurent Attal
Olivier Brandicourt
Patrick Kron*
| Claudie Haigneré*
Christian Mulliez
Diane Souza*
|Appointments & Governance Committee
|Scientific Committee
|Chairman
|Serge Weinberg*
|Thomas Südhof*
|Members
| Claudie Haigneré*
Patrick Kron*
| Laurent Attal
Melanie Lee*
Serge Weinberg*
|(* Independent Director)
(** Director representing employees)
