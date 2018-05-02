SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has announced the release of their 'Groundnut Oil Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the agro commodities and raw materials industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of groundnut oil and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180502006258/en/

Groundnut Oil Procurement Report (Graphic: Business Wire

"In developing countries, the use of groundnut oil as a food supplement will drive the growth of the market," says SpendEdge procurement analyst A Kowshik. "APAC is the largest producer as well as consumer of groundnut oil, and it accounted for more than half of global groundnut oil consumption in 2017," added A Kowshik.

Looking for more insights from this report? Request a free sample report

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on cost-saving aspects of procurement and optimization of category spend.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Groundnut Oil Market:

Changing demand-supply dynamics increases prices of groundnut oil in short-to-medium term

Frequent instances of expansion and strategic collaboration by large-scale suppliers

Consumer preference shifting from taste to health

This report is available at USD 1000 discount for a limited time only: View the report snapshot before purchasing

Changing demand-supply dynamics increases prices of groundnut oil in short-to-medium term

In recent years, the fluctuation in the demand-supply dynamics has increased the volatility in the prices of groundnut oil. This, in turn, will affect the value generation and profit margins across end-user industries.

Frequent instances of expansion and strategic collaboration by large-scale suppliers

Globally, the control of the supply of groundnut oil from traditional supply base is witnessing an expansion to other emerging production hubs. This helps the buyers save procurement costs as the cost of transportation is likely to reduce.

Consumer preference shifting from taste to health

In the groundnut oil market, the consumers are becoming aware of the health benefits of groundnut oil. This shift in the preferences is compelling suppliers to focus more on the value-added oils, thereby resulting in an increase in the supply of healthier oil variants.

Request a sample to gain detailed insights into the current market trends.

Get unlimited access to all our reports. Our Insights platform provides ready-to-use procurement research reports, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 14-day trial now

We also customize reports to meet clients' requirements.

Related Reports:

Global Feed Binders Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Fruits and Vegetable Processing Equipment Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Cardamom Oil Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Rapeseed Oil Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180502006258/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 984 7340

hello@spendedge.com