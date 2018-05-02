MILAN DESIGN WEEK Alcantara unveiled the Interior Capsule Collection INITIAL, a new furnishing project by Andrea Incontri during Milan Design Week (April 17-22) at the Alcantara Concept Store in the city's fashion district. Incontri's latest creation uses letters from the alphabet that transform into pieces of Alcantara-covered furniture. "INITIAL is a perfect mix of aesthetics and performance," says Alcantara Chairman and CEO Andrea Boragno. "It's an alphabet of chameleon-like letters that turn into pieces of furniture that inspire and amaze." Alcantara manufactures Italian-made luxury material for the fashion and interior-design industries.
Alcantara reveals INITIAL Interior Collection at Milan Design Week
