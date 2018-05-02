Continuing weakness in the pound ahead of the US central bank's policy announcement later in the day boosted London's top flight index on Wednesday. The FTSE 100 was 0.30% firmer at 7,543.20, while the pound was up 0.11% against the euro at 1.1365 and off by 0.12% versus the US dollar at 1.3607, respectively. Also helping to boost investor sentiment a tad was data showing that construction activity in Britain bounced back a little last month, after weakness in the first quarter undermined ...

