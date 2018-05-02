Photonstar LED Group announced on Wednesday that it has raised £0.45m through a share placing ahead of the proposed release of its next generation wireless monitoring v2 halcyon cloudBMS. According to the smart LED lighting solutions firm, the new product, when combined with brand new monitoring software halcyonPRO2, will deliver a scalable, secure and effective building management system. James McKenzie, chief executive of PhotonStar, said: "We expect that the completion of the testing of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...