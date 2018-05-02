HUTN, Inc.: July 4 is "National User Freedom Day" - User Can Win $1 Million

- To Win, Join a New Social Network that Pays Users - Registration is Free

SPRINGFIELD, OH / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2018 / HUTN, Inc. (OTC PINK: HUTN) - Independence Day will have even more meaning this July 4th as Megga, Inc. declares it "National User Freedom Day" and offers users the opportunity to win $1 million. All you have to do is register for free on the social network and invite your friends to join you. Actually, everybody wins because Meggalife.com enables users to get paid for their data and online activity.

DECLARATION OF USER INDEPENDENCE

The user with the most friends on Meggalife.com by midnight on July 3rd will win the prize or a share of it should there be a tie. The winner will be announced at 5 p.m. on July 4, 2018. The contest is open to everyone and the prize will be awarded on August first or when meggalife.com has over 1 million users earning points. Restrictions and exclusions apply. Click here for full details.

With meggalife.com, everyone is already a winner because 100% of its net advertising revenue is transferred to an independent trust which is later distributed to all participating users. The cash amount you eventually receive is based on the number of meggapoints a user accumulates relative to the aggregate points of all other users. You can redeem when you have 20 million meggapoints. And meggalife.com provides users many Apps and services that can be used to earn meggapoints. Everyone will be able redeem meggapoints at a certain time. Megga, Inc., has arranged to provide a long-term investment savings account to hold the meggapoints and the resulting cash and offers 4 plans to choose from. Active users that start early can gain tens of thousands from using the meggalife.com apps and online tools, even as much as $75,000.

Social Networks for People, Not Profit.

We know that people are angry that social media has been hijacked by big corporations who misuse their personal data and compromise privacy. It's time to take back control of your social networking. Go to meggalife.com right now and register, it's free and it takes only a few minutes. Meggalife.com is a public Beta-test version now and it is being enhanced every day with more functions and apps.

We're not asking that users make any life-long commitment, you don't even have to delete your current social media accounts. Just register with meggalife.com, try out the apps and invite your friends to as well. Users have nothing to lose and a lot to gain, including a possible $1 million prize! See the website for full details. Plus, we want your input! We're in Beta so you might even suggest ways we can improve. And remember, we don't allow third-party access to user data, so your privacy is secured.

Social Capital by Users, For Users

Half of all Americans have less than $5,000 in savings. Are you one of them, or do you know someone who is? Imagine the benefit to Americans if the billions of dollars collected by social media companies went to users instead of owners and shareholders. Together, we can support a solution to this savings crisis.

Sign up now on meggalife.com and encourage friends and family to join you. By registering you're helping to fund the Trust and to help others, even if the points or the funding don't matter to you because you're already financially secure. To make this work we need everyone across the country to sign up. The Trust is funded by advertising and advertisers are attracted by large groups. So we really have to work together as a community and as a country to create benefits for all.

42% of people say they want a social network to pay them.

Yale and Chicago professor and researchers advocate the meggalife.com model of enabling users to monetize their data and gain value from the social internet as described in the article published by the Wall Street Journal, click here for a link to the article.

Invest in Positive Change

Users who want to support the Megga, Inc., mission of creating social capital from the social internet can purchase stock in our parent company, trading under the symbol HUTN . Accredited investors are invited to contact the company to discuss a direct purchase.

About Megga

Meggalife is an online platform that benefits users and protects their data privacy. The platform includes social networks, internet search, Apps and communications services and more. It is offered by Megga, Inc., a subsidiary of HUTN, Inc. Meggalife has been under development for two years and was funded by EF Hutton, an affiliated leader in digital finance and investment services. For more information, visit www.meggalife.com.

