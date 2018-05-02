sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 02.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

57,64 Euro		+1,12
+1,98 %
WKN: A1C6TV ISIN: US9100471096 Ticker-Symbol: UAL1 
Aktie:
Branche
Luftfahrt
Aktienmarkt
DJ Transportation
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
57,00
57,44
21:16
56,92
57,50
21:16
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC57,64+1,98 %