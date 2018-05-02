

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Airlines have made several changes to its pet travel policy and has placed restrictions on dozens of dog and cat breeds from cargo hold.



Effective June 18, United Airlines will only accept cats and dogs, while no other household pets or animals will be accepted. However, the airline will not accept reservations for short- or snub-nosed dogs and cats and strong-jawed dog breeds.



United Airlines had suspended its pet transport program in March after few fiascoes involving transportation of pets. A passenger's French bulldog died on a United Airlines' flight after an attendant forced the animal to travel in an overhead bin on a three-hour flight from Houston to New York. The carrier had also accidentally transported a Kansas-bound German shepherd to Japan.



Following these incidents, the airline suspended its PetSafe travel program. PetSafe is United Airlines' specially designed program for transporting animals that are not eligible to travel in the aircraft cabin. The program offers airport-to-airport travel for animals to nearly 300 destinations.



