Enrollment opens May 6 to enlist 1 million or more US participants for National Institutes of Health study using Vibrent Health's technology platform

The launch of the National Institutes of Health's (NIH) All of Us Research Program this Sunday heralds a new era of digital health research with the debut of Vibrent Health's most agile iteration yet of the company's advanced Learning Health System, the technology platform that powers the study.

"We are exhilarated that Vibrent is part of this historic research effort. It is gratifying to see our platform used in fulfillment of our vision to improve human health through scientifically proven technology," said Vibrent Health CEO and Founder Praduman Jain. "The digital collection of health data from 1 million people is unprecedented. There is so much yet to discover that only the imagination can conceive."

On May 6, NIH will open national enrollment for All of Us-a momentous effort to advance individualized prevention, treatment and care for people of all backgrounds-in collaboration with Vibrent Health and other partners including the Mayo Clinic, Partners HealthCare, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, UC San Francisco, Northwestern University, Henry Ford Health System, University of Southern California, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, the University of Miami, the University of Alabama, Columbia University, Cherokee Health Systems, Veterans Health Administration, the University of Michigan, Broad Institute, Walgreens, WebMD, Quest Diagnostics, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Scripps Translational Science Institute and Sage Bionetworks. Anyone age 18 and older, regardless of health status, can enroll.

Vibrent Health will mark the official launch date by sponsoring the Hopecam 5K race in Reston, VA. The race will be one of numerous community events in cities across the country to help raise awareness of All of Us. An online event also will mark the launch.

Volunteers who elect to take part in All of Us will join more than 25,000 participants across the United States who previously enrolled in a year-long beta test to prepare for the program's national launch. In addition to enrolling 1 million or more volunteers, the program aims to oversample communities that have been underrepresented in research. This would make the program the largest, most diverse resource of its kind.

"The time is now to transform how we conduct research-with participants as partners-to shed new light on how to stay healthy and manage disease in more personalized ways. This is what we can accomplish through All of Us," said NIH Director Francis S. Collins, M.D., Ph.D.

All of Us seeks to transform the relationship between researchers and participants, bringing them together as partners to inform the program's directions, goals and responsible return of research information. Participants will be able to access their own health information, summary data about the entire participant community and information about studies and findings that come from All of Us

"All of us are unique, but today we live mostly in an era of 'one-size-fits-all' medicine," said Eric Dishman, director of the All of Us Research Program. "I'm alive today because of precision medicine and I think everyone deserves that same opportunity no matter the color of your skin, your economic status, your age or your sex or gender. In other words, it will truly take all of us."

The participant-facing technology backbone of All of Us, Vibrent's Learning Health System is a bio-informatics platform for precision medicine, digital health research and digital therapeutic applications, enables the collection, storage, organization, analysis and curation of the All of Us data from disparate sources.

Named by NIH as the All of Us Participant Technology Systems Center (PTSC), Vibrent Health versioned its Learning Health System to guide participants through the process of recruitment, enrollment, engagement and return of health information.

Vibrent's Learning Health System utilizes digital technologies, such as iOS and Android mobile apps and wearable devices, to ingest data from genomic analysis, environmental exposures, electronic health records, behavior and lifestyle factors and other health determinants. The system then returns knowledge and insights that comprise learnings from longitudinally collected data representing broad sources. In collaboration with program partners, these data sets will be made available to enable research scientists to conduct specialized studies and make discoveries that can advance precise prevention, detection and treatment of a variety of health conditions.

