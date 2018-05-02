Gazit-Globe Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017

TEL-AVIV, Israel, May 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gazit-Globe (NYSE:GZT) (TSX:GZT) (TASE:GZT), a leading global real estate company focused on the ownership, management and development of retail and mixed use properties in urban markets, announced today that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The annual report on Form 20-F, which contains Gazit-Globe's audited consolidated financial statements, can be accessed on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov (http://www.sec.gov/), as well as via the Company's investor relations website at http://www.gazitglobe.com/investor-relations/financial-reports/ (http://www.gazitglobe.com/investor-relations/financial-reports/). The Company will deliver a hard copy of its annual report on Form 20-F, including its complete audited financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request to Gazit-Globe Investor Relations at ir@gazitgroup.com or by phone to telephone number: +972-3-694 8000.

About Gazit-Globe

Gazit-Globe is a leading global real estate company focused on the ownership, management and development of retail and mixed use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, northern, central and Eastern Europe, located in urban growth markets. Gazit-Globe is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:GZT), the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:GZT) and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE:GZT) and is included in the TA-35 index in Israel. As of December 31, 2017 Gazit-Globe owns and operates 112 properties, with a gross leasable area of approximately 2.6 million square meters and a total value of approximately NIS 36.9 billion. In addition, the Company owns 32.6% of First Capital Realty Inc. and as of March 28, 2018 8.2% of Regency Centers Corporation.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION



Investors Contact: IR@gazitgroup.com (http://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=n88g1Wp_I7WhVmAJFcZwZPtQKWkR5cMgnI9kpUYnSm4zVH1IjEwhwn-iJRYqbewKQhvlzh2X0ccoNj-j_MSNaQ==), Media Contact: PR@gazitgroup.com (mailto:PR@gazitgroup.com)

Gazit-Globe Headquarters, Tel-Aviv, Israel, Tel: +972-3-694-8000

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Gazit-Globe via Globenewswire

