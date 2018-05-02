

FED: FOMC held the funds rate steady at 1.50% to 1.75% on 8-0 vote, but altered the inflation language to reflect that inflation has moved up. The FOMC did not specifically mention Monday's PCE report, but they did say now that inflation, both overall and core, has moved 'close to 2%.' - The FOMC also said that inflation is expected to run near the 2% objective over the medium term rather than saying it is expected to move up to that point. - The risks to the outlook continue to be roughly balanced, but the portion mentioning that they are monitoring inflation developments closely has been removed. - Changed to other portions of the statement were minor, with jobs gains being strong 'on average,' reflecting the see-saw moves in February and March payrolls. Also, business fixed investment grew strongly, rather than moderated along with household spending.