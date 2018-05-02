

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were flat Wednesday as the Federal Reserve maintained their benchmark interest rate.



June gold was up a few dollars at $1310 an ounce , holding near a recent 2-month low.



In other economic news, private sector employment in the U.S. increased by slightly more than anticipated in the month of April.



In a key prelude to Friday's official jobs report, payroll company ADP said private sector employment surged up by 204,000 jobs in April after spiking by a revised 228,000 jobs in March.



Economists had expected private sector employment to shoot up by about 200,000 jobs compared to the jump of 241,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



