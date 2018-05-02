

FOREX: - The USD pares light gains post FOMC, DXY touches YTD highs of 92.71, Gold trades under the 200-dma. - As expected the FOMC held the funds rate steady at 1.50% to 1.75% on 8-0 vote. In the statement that followed a minor tweak said inflation on a 12-month basis is expected to run near the Committee's symmetric 2% objective over the medium term. This implied inflation could be allowed to run slightly above 2%. - Usd/Jpy earlier took out the reported Y110.00 barrier, before paring light gains on the FOMC 'symmetric' language. - Having closed below the 200-dma yesterday, Eur/Usd continued its downward trend to $1.1953 but soon recovered above $1.20 post Fed. - Despite stronger-than-expected UK Construction PMI (52.5 vs median 50.5), data is still pointing towards sector weakness as historically growth in official q/q construction output has only been consistent with a headline index value above the 53.0 mark. Gbp/Usd squeezed to extended react highs of $1.3666, but as the stronger USD played out dipped back under $1.36. - Amid the stronger USD theme EMFX struggled, particularly Brl, Zar and Pln.