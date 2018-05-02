

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - White House lawyer Ty Cobb is set to retire at the end of the month, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders revealed on Wednesday.



'For several weeks Ty Cobb has been discussing his retirement and last week he let Chief of Staff Kelly know he would retire at the end of this month,' Sanders said in a statement.



Cobb, who joined the White House last July, is a leading member of President Donald Trump's legal team handling the response to special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 election.



The news of Cobb's retirement comes after Trump continued to criticize Mueller's investigation in posts to Twitter earlier in the day, reiterating his oft-repeated claim that the inquiry is a 'witch hunt.'



A report from the New York Times said Trump plans to replace Cobb with Emmet Flood, a veteran Washington lawyer who represented former President Bill Clinton during his impeachment proceedings.



The Times noted Flood is expected to take a more adversarial approach to the investigation than Cobb, who was seen as an advocate for cooperation with Mueller's probe.



Shortly before the announcement of his retirement, Cobb told ABC News that Trump sitting for an interview with Mueller is 'not off the table.'



'It's certainly not off the table and people are working hard to make decisions and work towards an interview,' Cobb said.



'Assuming that can be concluded favorably, there'll be an interview,' he added. 'Assuming it can't be. assuming an agreement can't be reached, you know then it'll go a different route.'



