Unique Pizza and Subs Corp.: PopsyBites (UPZS) Makes its Debut on Fox News TV Show "The Five"

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2018 / Unique Foods Corporation (OTC PINK: UPZS) announces its wholly owned subsidiary PoposyCakes LLC "Cupcake on a Pretzel"will debut its NEW PopsyBites tonight May 2 nd on the ultra popular nationwide Fox News Channel's talk show "The Five" at 5:00 est. (DirecTV channel 360). "The Five" @TheFive is one of the Fox News Network's most watched show and is hosted by a very popular cast of five: Jesse Watters @JesseBWatters; Kimberly Guilfoyle @kimguilfoyle; Greg Gutfeld @GregGutfeldShow; Dana Perino @DanaPerino; Juan Williams @TheJuanWillaims.

PopsyBites are a smaller bite-size version of their gourmet PopsyCakes and are available in three classic flavors, Dark Chocolate Decadence, Strawberry Milkshake & Vanilla Bean Dream. These hand-dipped whimsical delights are now available online by the case and soon will be available at 100's of premier retail outlets, convenience & grocery stores, casinos, movie theaters, entertainment parks and restaurants nationwide.

Marc Falcone President of PopsyCakes said, "We would like to throw out a HUGE thank you to everyone at the Fox News Network who has been overwhelmingly helpful and generous to debut our fun and delicious NEW PopsyBites tonight on their hit show The Five! Our PopsyBites are created using all of the same gourmet ingredients used to make our award-winning full-size PopsyCakes. The inspiration for creating a smaller version came from a large nationwide kids entertainment centers asking us 'if we could create a smaller version of our oversized gourmet dessert that could retail for $1.50-$2.00.' That's exactly what we have done; we are currently launching our NEW PopsyBites nationwide into many outlets and have experienced a significant increase in online demand."

About Unique Pizza and Subs Corporation:

Unique Foods Corp. partnered with Jack Brewer & Brewer Media & Entertainment Group back in October of 2017. Brewer Media Group was brought on to help build all aspects of the many Unique brands. With a primary focus on the increase of online and retail sales, social media presence and overall content, public persona and awareness, acquire acquisition opportunities and much more. The company has three wholly owned subsidiaries Jose Madrid Salsa, Unique Tap House & Sports Grill and PopsyCakes and a Licensing agreement with Christopher Street Products.

The Unique Tap House & Sports Grill 39809 Avenida Acacias, Murrieta, CA 92563, To Book your office or birthday party, special event, group reservations or to order food call (951) 445-4769.

