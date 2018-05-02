AFH UPCOMING DEADLINE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 4, 2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2018 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois on behalf of investors who purchased Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. ("Atlas Financial") (NASDAQ: AFH) securities between March 13, 2017 and March 2, 2018 .

Click here to learn about the case: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sbm/atlas-financial-holdings-inc?wire=1. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company failed to employ internal controls to ensure appropriate accounting practices; including, but not limited to, the calculation of certain loss reserves; (2) as a result, the Company's internal controls over financial reporting were materially weak; (3) as a result the Company's financial statements were inaccurate and misleading; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Atlas Financial's business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you suffered a loss in Atlas Financial you have until May 4, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. To obtain additional information, contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com, by telephone at 212.425.1140, or visit http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sbm/atlas-financial-holdings-inc?wire=1.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

