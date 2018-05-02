Electric-Coin.org: Electric-Coin ICO: Only Crypto Coin that has a Tradable Value of k.W.H. _Kilo Watt Hours

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2018 / Electric-Coin will manufacture $400 billion USD in electricity production this year, with kwh output and usage forecast to double electricity usage due to crypto mining and industrial factors. It requires No fossil fuel, Gas, Solar, 24/7/365 days of consistent electricity insured by Lloyds of London.

The Electric-Coin ICO opportunity will enable us to manufacture the Joulebox and M.M.U (Mobile Moving Unit) of Crypto Mining Powerstation of 625 Servers per unit.

Current coin technology is backed by "SPECULATION". The twist of the popularity of Bitcoin and Ethereum with 4,000 different coins has no Value. Electric-Coin has guaranteed the world existing electricity measurement of K.W.H (Kilo Watt Hours). So therefore, everyone can trade in and convert to the Electric-coin and have credibility.

Join us to eliminate poverty and homelessness in every metropolitan area and provide help to eliminate hunger not only in the United States of America but the entire global market. Eliminating the monopolization by deregulation of the electrical grid will bring wealth and a better future with our new technology, "Electric-Coin.Org."

Electric-Coin shall provide a gateway of eliminating the use of old and dilapidated electrical grids around our country, many need serious repair.

Our Mobile unit is internationally patented with the approval for installation to commercial and residential communities.

