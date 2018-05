CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - After gapping open higher, shares of Apple (AAPL) continue to see considerable strength in afternoon trading on Wednesday. Apple is currently up by 5.1 percent.



The jump by Apple comes after the tech giant reported fiscal second quarter results that beat analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines.



Apple also said its board approved a new $100 billion share repurchase authorization and a 16 percent increase in its quarterly dividend.



