The demand for information and communications technology (ICT) is picking up speed across Europe. The European market for Information and communications technology (ICT) is set to grow by 1.8% this year, after an increase of 1.3% in 2016. Only a few European countries will reach growth rates at the level of the US, where ICT spending is forecast to increase by 3.0% in 2017. Are the technology trends in ICT going to change together with the improving economic situation? If yes, then which trends, at what speed and in which countries?

This thematic report gives an overview of key technology trends that are currently shaping the ICT environment and industry. The report focuses on mobility, cloud, big data and Internet of Things (IoT) in Europe. This report is an excerpt from the more comprehensive ICT Market Report 2017/18 of which it includes the chapters that analyze macroeconomic developments affecting the ICT market as well as the chapters on key technology trends.

Key Topics Covered:

1 The ICT Market of Western Europe

1.1 Macroeconomic Developments Affecting the ICT Market

1.2 Key Technology Trends Reshaping the ICT Environment and Industry

1.3 IT Market Developments by Segment

1.4 Telecommunications Market Development by Segment

2 The ICT Market in Central and Eastern Europe

2.1 Macroeconomic Developments Affecting the ICT Market

2.2 Key Technology Trends Reshaping the ICT Environment and Industry

2.3 IT Market Developments by Segment

2.4 Telecommunications Market Development by Segment

Appendix

List of Figures

Figure 1: IT Budget Changes

Figure 2: Top Business Priorities in 2017

Figure 3: Top IT Priorities in 2017

Figure 4: Smartphone and Tablet Adoption in Europe

Figure 5: Use of Cloud Technologies in Western Europe

Figure 6: Big Data Plans

Figure 7: IoT Adoption Trends 2015 2016

