The "ICT Market Report 2017/18 Germany (PDF and Excel file)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides the reader with an intimate understanding of the development and trends of the German ICT market.
- Detailed data for the German ICT market (incl. more than 50 segments)
- Market data and forecasts (2014-2018)
- Analysis of ICT market developments in Germany
- Excel file including the market data
Key Topics Covered:
1 The ICT Market of Germany
1.1 The information technology market of Germany
1.1.1 The IT equipment market of Germany
1.1.2 The software market of Germany
1.1.3 The IT and business services market of Germany
1.2 The telecommunications market of Germany
1.2.1 The telecommunications equipment market of Germany
1.2.2 The telecommunications services market of Germany
2 Appendix
List of Tables
Table 1: Germany, ICT market value
Table 2: Germany, ICT unit shipments, CAPEX, subscribers
List of Figures
Figure 1: Germany, IT market value 2015-2018
Figure 2: Germany, IT equipment market 2016-2018
Figure 3: Germany, software market 2016-2018
Figure 4: Germany, IT and business services market 2016-2018
Figure 5: Germany, telecommunications equipment market 2016-2018
Figure 6: Germany, telecommunications services market 2016-2018
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/w7v6p4/germany_ict?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180502006552/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Computing