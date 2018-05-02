The "Europe Blood Glucose Device Market, Forecast SMBG Components (Test Strips, Lancet, Meter), Diabetes Population (Type 1 2)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) device market is providing big business opportunities for device manufacturers in Europe. It is projected that Europe Blood Glucose Device market will climb to nearly US$ 8 Billion by the end of 2024.

Driving factors which help to reach this market are increasing diabetic population in the European countries, Governments and NGOs efforts to increase awareness, increasing per capita healthcare expenditure and availability of reimbursements in most of the European countries.

By Diabetes

Population Segmentation: All the European countries (United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland and Russia) in the report have been covered with the details of Total Diabetic Population, Type 1 Diabetic Population and Type 2 Diabetic Population. A Seven-year historic analysis and the annual forecast is also included in this study.

By SMBG

Segmentation: This report provides the details of European country-specific SMBG users and market, test strips market, lancet market and glucose meter market.

By Test Strips

Country Segmentation: The report has also been further segmented on the test strips basis that includes blood glucose test strips historical and forecasted market size in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland and Russia. The United Kingdom and Russia represent a significant market.

By Lancet

Country Segmentation: Lancet is playing the significant role in the Europe SMBG market. Under this segment blood, glucose lancet market is defined for the following countries: United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland and Russia.

By Blood Glucose Meter

Country Segmentation: This report studies the Blood glucose meter market size in various European countries such as United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland and Russia. It is 2nd most important segment in the Europe SMBG market.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Europe Blood Glucose (SMBG) Users and Forecast

3. Europe Blood Glucose (SMBG) Market (2010 2024)

4. Market Share Blood Glucose Devices (SMBG) (2010 2024)

5. United Kingdom

6. Germany

7. Spain

8. Italy

9. The Netherlands

10. Norway

11. Sweden

12. Switzerland

13. Russia

14. Growth Factors for Blood Glucose Devices

15. Challenges of Blood Glucose Devices Market

