According to a tracking report from five international agencies, the world is lagging behind its sustainable development goals for the period 2015-2030, although significant progress has been made in reducing electrification deficit in the least developed countries, and industrial energy efficiency. Off-grid solar solutions, meanwhile, are emerging as one of the key drivers of rural energy access.While overall progress falls short on meeting Sustainable Development Goal 7 (SDG7), which calls for "access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all" by 2030, encouraging progress ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...