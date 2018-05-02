The "Combined Theory Sage Payroll" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This structured training program covers all areas of Sage Payroll, this training course provides participants with the skills required to perform basic payroll functions such as calculating gross pay and statutory deductions. Core aspects of payroll, but also provides a foundational knowledge of specialised and irregular aspects of payroll like court orders, student loans and processing starters and leavers. Essential skills in interacting with non-payroll internal and external bodies are also covered.
At the end of the course candidates will be able to:
- Navigate confidently in Sage 50 Payroll
- Check the legislation setting in your software
- Configure your software to suit your company requirements
Sage Payroll Course Content
Setup and amend:
- Employee Records
- Payments and Deductions
- Basic Pension Schemes
- Users and Access Rights
- Understand reports in the system that aid in the completion of tasks such as Pay Elements Reports and Company Detail reports
- Run a basic weekly or monthly payroll
- Email appropriate payslips to employees
- Perform and submit RTI routines including:
- Full Payment Submission (FPS)
- National Insurance Number Verification (NVR)
- Employer Payment Summary (EPS)
- Correct errors during processing using the Rollback and Restore functions
- Set up new starters and process leavers
- Complete Period End Routines including producing the P32
- Process electronic payments to employees and HMRC directly from Sage Payroll
For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/t3l3k4/2_day_course?w=4
