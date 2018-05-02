The "Combined Theory Sage Payroll" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This structured training program covers all areas of Sage Payroll, this training course provides participants with the skills required to perform basic payroll functions such as calculating gross pay and statutory deductions. Core aspects of payroll, but also provides a foundational knowledge of specialised and irregular aspects of payroll like court orders, student loans and processing starters and leavers. Essential skills in interacting with non-payroll internal and external bodies are also covered.

At the end of the course candidates will be able to:

Navigate confidently in Sage 50 Payroll

Check the legislation setting in your software

Configure your software to suit your company requirements

Sage Payroll Course Content

Setup and amend:

Employee Records

Payments and Deductions

Basic Pension Schemes

Users and Access Rights

Understand reports in the system that aid in the completion of tasks such as Pay Elements Reports and Company Detail reports

Run a basic weekly or monthly payroll

Email appropriate payslips to employees

Perform and submit RTI routines including: Full Payment Submission (FPS) National Insurance Number Verification (NVR) Employer Payment Summary (EPS)

Correct errors during processing using the Rollback and Restore functions

Set up new starters and process leavers

Complete Period End Routines including producing the P32

Process electronic payments to employees and HMRC directly from Sage Payroll

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/t3l3k4/2_day_course?w=4

