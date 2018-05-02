

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures rose Wednesday after the IMF threatened to expel Venezuela over lack of transparancy with its financials.



June WTI oil gained 56 cents, or 0.8%, to $67.81/bbl on Nymex.



U.S. crude oil inventories surged by much more than anticipated last week.



The Energy Information Administration said U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 6.2 million barrels from the previous week.



Analysts expected a weekly build of around 1 million barrels. The EIA figures are a massive departure from yesterday's report from industry group the American Petroleum Institute. The API reported that crude oil inventories jumped more than 3 million barrels.



According the EIA, at 436.0 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are in the lower half of the average range for this time of year.



Total motor gasoline inventories increased by 1.2 million barrels last week, and are in the upper half of the average seasonal range.



