Marijuana Downturn in AprilThis year continues to be a difficult one for marijuana stocks; a good number of pot stocks have languished in correction mode for months now.During the current marijuana downturn, we have been waiting for a breakout. April provided a short tease of one about halfway through the month, only to see marijuana stock prices collapse again.So, what does that mean for May? Is the marijuana recovery finally going to hit this month?I wouldn't bet on it. But that may not be such a bad thing.Let's first cover why last month held so much potential, only to let pot stock investors down.Pot Stock Investing in AprilAt the outset of.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...